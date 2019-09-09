Nominations announced for the 2019 Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Is your name or business on the list?

The nominations have been announced for the 2019 Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

There are sixty-six different people and businesses found throughout the eight different nominee categories.

“We would like to congratulate all of the businesses for being nominated. Being nominated by clients and business associates is an honor and heart warming to the recipients,” said Mark Doratti, executive director of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

“We would also like to thank all of the people that took the step to recognize local businesses and individuals

for their contributions to economic and social well being of Williams Lake.”

Winners will be announced at the gala event Oct. 26 at the Elk’s Hall.

Greatest Improvement Award, sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP:

Adventure Games Inc. MNP LLP Pick Your Poison Delivery Service, Shoppers Drug Mart South Broadway Liquor Store, Still North Design Co., The Historic Chilcotin Lodge, The Realm of Toys and Western Financial Group Inc.

Retail Excellence Award, sponsored by RBC Royal Bank:

Adventure Games Inc., Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc., Chemo RV Sales & Service Ltd., Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd., Ez-Vape Cariboo, Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Heartland Toyota, JAK’S Beer Wine Spirits, Kit & Kaboodle, Ranchland Honda and Red Shreds Bike & Board Shed, RE/MAX Williams Lake Realty, Still North Design Co., The Mantel, The Realm of Toys, Walmart, Williams Lake Supercentre and Windsor Plywood.

Newsmaker Award, sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune:

Tsilhqot’in National Government, Williams Lake Indian Band and Williams Lake Pride Society

Tourism Excellence Award, sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association:

Adventure Charters Pacific Coastal Airlines, Pick Your Poison Delivery Service, Stampede Street Party, Williams Lake Indian Band-RibFest

Not-For-Profit Award, sponsored by Mike Austin Financial Services Ltd.:

Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Royal Canadian Sea Cadets, Williams Lake Pride Society and Williams Lake & District Seniors Activity Centre.

Hugo Stahl Memorial Award, sponsored by the City of Williams Lake:

Brenda and Dale Taylor, Mark Savard, Pauline Colgate-Smith, Sandi Jessee and Sunny Dyck.

Production and Manufacturing Excellence Award, sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada:

Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, Gibraltar Mine Ltd., Peterson Contracting Ltd., Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Still North Design Co., Tolko Industries – Lakeview Division and West Fraser Mills Ltd.

Service Excellence Award, sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union:

150 M & S Tire, A & W Restaurant, Adventure Games Inc., Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters, All-Ways Travel, B2B Beast 2 Beauty Bar, Better At Home – WL – Kimberly Futcher, Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby, Chuck’s Auto Supply Ltd., Croft’s Brewing and Wine Off The Vine David Kristopher Van Ember, Downtown Service – Rick Giesbrecht, Dream Builder, Gecko Tree, Gustafson’s Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Interior Properties Real Estate, Kal Tire, Kintec by Cariboo Orthotics, New World Coffee & Tea House, OK Tire , One Therapy Rehabilitation-Britny Sukert, Pacific Coastal Airlines, Peterson Contracting Ltd., Pick Your Poison Delivery Service, Poppy Home, Q-Tax – Debbie Seland, Ranchland Honda, Soul Syrup Massage and Wellness, Still North Design Co., Sun Valley, Sweet Legs – Tammy Bremner, Williams Lake Optometry Williams Lake and District Seniors Activity Centre.

Business of the Year Award issponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin.

