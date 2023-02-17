A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

A 4.8 magnitude was recorded late Feb. 16 about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km. (Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

There are no reports of damage after the Feb. 16 quake

No tsunami is expected after an earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island late Thursday night.

Earthquakes Canada recorded a 4.8 magnitude quake Feb. 16 at 10:55 p.m. about 166 km off Port Alice at a depth of about 10 km.

There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, the agency noted.

No one has yet reported feeling the earthquake.

Anyone who felt it can visit earthquakescanada.nrcan.gc.ca to report.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island slides west, tremors could signal tectonic shifting

READ ALSO: Are you prepared for the big one?

@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEarthquake

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention
Next story
Premiers urge Trudeau to agree to regular health funding reviews

Just Posted

Jessabelle Trelenberg, 15, will be heading to the 2023 Canada Games as part of the B.C. Biathlon team. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo biathlete heads to 2023 Canada Winter Games

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue has issued a statement saying one of its volunteer members was killed in the avalanche on Feb. 11 in the Chilcotin. (Avalanche Canada website screen shot)
Chilcotin avalanche victim a member of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

A map of the power outage impacting South Cariboo residents. (Photo submitted)
Power restored to 108 Mile Ranch and Lac La Hache

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, cultural coordinator David Archie and Kerry Chelsea of Esk’etemc participate in a brushing ceremony on the truck carrying the repatriated Nuxalk totem pole at Sugar Cane Wednesday, Feb. 15 . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Repatriated Nuxalk totem pole convoy receives warm welcome in Cariboo Chilcotin