Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Tahea Mack/Facebook)

Highways crews are en route to reports of a rock slide near North Beach Road, north of Summerland. (Tahea Mack/Facebook)

No timeline yet for opening Highway 97 at the Summerland rock slide

Heavy equipment is ready to move in if safe to do so, said Ministry of Transportation

The Ministry of Transportation is not providing a timeline yet for when Highway 97 north of Summerland will reopen.

The highway closed in both directions on Monday afternoon when large boulders and power lines came crashing down on the highway at North Beach Road near La Punta Norte Guest Inn. There were no injuries reported.

An aerial geotechnical assessment took place Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe for crews to begin clearing the road without risk of further rockfall, according to a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure press release.

“Heavy equipment is ready to move in if the aerial assessment determines that it is safe,” stated the news release.

An initial estimate is that approximately 3,000 cubic metres of material came down.

This specific location, between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, where the rockfall occurred has had minor rockfalls historically, said the ministry.

The ministry said people should check DriveBC.ca for updates on the highway.

People are taking to social media saying they are stranded in Kelowna while others are taking alternative back road routes meant for 4x4s.

Many of those alternative roads are gravel and have no cellular service available.

While the roadblock is only between an area of about 300 metres, the detours in effect can take three to four hours to get around. DriveBC lists Highway 97C, Highway 5A, Highway 3 and Highway 33 for detours.

READ MORE: Rock fall closes Highway 97 north of Summerland

Highway 97landslideSummerland

Previous story
‘I remember the fear’: Canadians recounted Bernardo horror after transfer
Next story
Man shot by police following stolen car chase in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Veronica Faulkner, of Song Hollow Farm, was busy all weekend selling garlic at the South Caribo Garlic Festival. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
South Cariboo Garlic Festival draws big crowds

A garbage truck is on its side and blocking one lane of traffic along Highway 20 Aug. 29. Traffic control is on scene as emergency responders deal with the incident. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS: Vehicle incident on Highway 20 at Dog Creek Road in Williams Lake

A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)
UPDATE: New wildfire in Chilcotin surges to 1,120 hectares

Sami Delegation visits Xeni Gwet’in’s Traditional Village. (Tsilhqot’in National Government photo)
Two nations collaborate on culture, environment at Chilcotin meet-up