No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.
The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.
Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.
Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.
