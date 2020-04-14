USW 2004 confirms it has worked with CN Rail to ensure no job loss during suspension of line from Williams Lake southwest to Squamish. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

No jobs lost with CN Rail suspension of Williams Lake to Sqamish line: USW 2004

Transport Canada said CN has not identified permanent discontinuance of corridor

The union representing Canadian National Railway workers said no jobs have been lost due to the suspension of the line between Williams Lake southwest to Squamish, B.C.

Jamie Desjardins, USW Local 2004 chief steward mountain region, confirmed Thursday that union and CN Rail have worked together to ensure all employees have remained employed during the downturn.

“We will continue to do our best to support our membership during a time that poses challenges for everyone.”

Read more: CN suspending service between Williams Lake and Squamish

The suspension went into effect last week, although people living along the tracks have seen and heard the odd train still using the line.

Russett Bluff resident Sage Birchwater said a slow moving train hauling many box cars headed south on Monday afternoon and about an hour later returned solo, not hauling any cars.

CN has committed to continuing service to Vancouver by going north from Williams Lake to Prince George, then south to Kamloops and on to Vancouver.

When asked who is responsible for the line, Transport Canada media relations noted in an e-mailed reponse Tuesday that until the discontinuance process of a federally regulated rail corridor is completed, the railway company has the obligation to provide service (i.e., move goods) if and when there is a request.

“While service is suspended on this corridor, the corridor has not been identified by CN for permanent discontinuance. As such, the tracks and related equipment remain the property of the railway, which remains liable for the safety of its assets.”

The Railway Association of Canada published an atlas in which CN’s line from Williams Lake to Squamish can be found.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done
Next story
‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Just Posted

No jobs lost with CN Rail suspension of Williams Lake to Sqamish line: USW 2004

Transport Canada said CN has not identified permanent discontinuance of corridor

TRU health-care assistant grads hit the ground running, graduating earlier due to COVID-19

Williams Lake, Kamloops grads finished early to help with pandemic

Cariboo wildfire risk management efforts dampened by COVID-19 restrictions

As of Thursday, April 16, burning bans will be in effect across the province

That’s a wrap: Williams Lake Film Club finishes another season

“This time of uncertainty has given us the opportunity to reflect on the importance of cinema”

North Cariboo RCMP respond to complaints of people not self-isolating, social distancing

“The police … are educating the public rather that penalizing through fines at this time.”

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Wildfire north of Lytton grows to 30ha, classified as ‘being held’

The wildfire, burning in steep terrain, is not currently threatening any structures

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Most Read