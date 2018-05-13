No one was injured in a motor vehicle incident Sunday in Williams Lake at Tim Hortons and Sun Valley Gas. (Scott Nelson photos)

No injuries after car speeds through Tim Hortons drive through Sunday

CCSAR respond to incident

Emergency crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident Sunday after a car sped through the Tim Hortons drive through and crashed over an embankment near Sun Valley Gas.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue told the Tribune no one was injured, however, damage was done to parts of the property, and to neighbouring business, Sun Valley Gas.

“All are OK, the car side swiped [an] Interior Health bus first, then into the fenced dumpsters and pushed them and his car into a cement staircase,” CCSAR said.

Sun Valley Gas owner Scott Nelson added he was happy no one was injured in the incident, which took place just after noon.

“They think the driver’s estimated speed was 60-70 kilometres per hour,” Nelson said.

“Just so happy no one was hurt.”

Williams Lake RCMP, meanwhile, are investigating the incident. More to come.

 

Previous story
B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

Just Posted

No injuries after car speeds through Tim Hortons drive through Sunday

CCSAR respond to incident

Mother’s Day celebrated at annual pancake breakfast

Mothers in Williams Lake ate free Sunday morning for the Lions and Lioness Club Pancake Breakfast.

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): Driver went through Lac la Hache at speeds in excess of 150 km/h according to witnesses

Suspect still at large, public not believed to be in danger at this time

Minimal parking reduction sought for proposed drive-thru restaurant

There will be an opportunity for the public to give input on the request to remove six parking spaces in order to make the traffic flow easier

VIDEO: Heavy Metal Rocks it for local students once again

Students learn how to operate heavy equipment throught the mentorship of local industry.

VIDEO: Canada’s women kick off sevens tournament with tough loss to Australia

Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Canada’s women’s sevens team falls 28-26 to the USA in the quarterfinals

Team will play for fifth place today at Westhills Stadium at 12:48 p.m.

Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods

Nearly 3,000 people have been evacuated since the flooding began

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Most Read