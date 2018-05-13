No injuries after car speeds through Tim Hortons drive through Sunday

No one was injured in a motor vehicle incident Sunday in Williams Lake at Tim Hortons and Sun Valley Gas. (Scott Nelson photos)

Emergency crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident Sunday after a car sped through the Tim Hortons drive through and crashed over an embankment near Sun Valley Gas.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue told the Tribune no one was injured, however, damage was done to parts of the property, and to neighbouring business, Sun Valley Gas.

“All are OK, the car side swiped [an] Interior Health bus first, then into the fenced dumpsters and pushed them and his car into a cement staircase,” CCSAR said.

Sun Valley Gas owner Scott Nelson added he was happy no one was injured in the incident, which took place just after noon.

“They think the driver’s estimated speed was 60-70 kilometres per hour,” Nelson said.

“Just so happy no one was hurt.”

Williams Lake RCMP, meanwhile, are investigating the incident. More to come.