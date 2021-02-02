A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

A variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in the Interior Health region.

Although health authorities could not confirm where specifically the individual is located, Interior Health (IH) did confirm they tested positive for the United Kingdom variant of coronavirus.

The individual, IH explained, was believed to be exposed to the variant while travelling.

However, the health authority does not believe the virus has spread to the nearby community.

“Contact tracing is complete, there are no indications of broader community spread,” stated IH in a statement, Feb. 2.

This is just one instance of the COVID-19 variant, detected in B.C. over the weekend. Out of the 1,158 new cases of the virus detected since Friday, eight were of the U.K. variant.

Seven of these cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced, were people who travelled to the U.K. and the other was a close contact of one of the travellers.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

READ MORE: Six COVID-19 deaths over weekend throughout Okanagan

Coronavirus

