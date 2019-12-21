No increase for Williams Lake water and sewer rates for 2020

Council voted uananimously to keep the rates status quo

The City of Williams Lake will not be increasing water and sewer rates in 2020. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo

Water and sewer rates will not increase for Williams Lake residents in 2020.

City council approved maintaining the rates at its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17.

However, as debts in sewer and water accounts are paid off, the rates will remain the same so the City can start saving money toward a water treatment plant and universal water metering.

A change in January 2019 by Health Canada to acceptable levels for manganese to 0.12 mg/L, left Williams Lake’s drinking water above as it comes in between 0.13 to 0.25 mg/L, causing the City to begin planning to build a water treatment plant.

Each year under the water and sewer parcel tax bylaw the City collects around $155,000 and $325,000. The funds collected pay for the installation and improvements to the water and sewer systems.

Estimated costs for water metering is $5 million and a water treatment plant $18 million.

Previously city council determined they will not proceed with a water metering unless the City receives 90 per cent grant funding for the project.

Read more: Water treatment strategy prepared for Williams Lake



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter