Interior Health has said to its community partners it won’t be organizing flu clinics moving forward, starting this fall. (Pixabay)

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

There won’t be flu clinics come this fall, according to Interior Health (IH).

In a letter addressed to community partners, IH said it’s transitioning away from organizing immunization clinics in order to maximize health care resources.

For the 2020-2021 season, IH will no longer organize flu clinics for members of the public, employees, and medical staff. Those who are looking to get vaccinated will have to go to a community provider, such as pharmacists and family doctors.

“Interior Health will continue to support the timely and equitable distribution of influenza vaccine to our community pharmacy partners throughout the health authority,” IH stated in the letter.

Black Press Media has reached out to Interior Health for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

