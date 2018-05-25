No fees for wood waste, leaves, grass clippings to encourage FireSmart activity in CRD

Loads must be clean in order to be dropped off

The Lac la Hache transfer station is one of the sites that takes wood waste. The others are the Baker Creek Transfer Station, Big Lake Landfill, Forest Grove Transfer Station, Frost Creek Transfer Station, Horsefly Transfer Station, Interlakes Landfill, Likely Landfill, McLeese Lake Transfer Station, South Cariboo Landfill (100 Mile House), Watch Lake Landfill, Wells Transfer Station, West Chilcotin Landfill, Wildwood Transfer Station and the 150 Mile House Transfer Station. File photo.

Cariboo Regional District (CRD) residents looking to dispose of wood waste resulting from FireSmart activities will be able to do so at no charge, according to a release. The tree and bush waste can be of any size and will be accepted at all refuge sites with wood waste areas.

“We hope eliminating our tipping fees for wood waste will encourage residents to take pro-active wildfire prevention steps on their property,” explains CRD Chair Margo Wagner. “One of the recommendations that came out of our Cariboo Chilcotin Wildfires 2017 report is helping facilitate a culture of preparedness in our communities. The FireSmart program is an important piece in emergency preparedness.”

Loads must be clean in order to be dropped off, meaning they cannot contain dirt, rocks, metals, plastics or other types of garbage with fines being applied to contaminated loads. Grass clippings, leaves and tree needles will also be accepted free of charge but bust me separated from wood waste.

Visit FireSmart to learn more about how to protect your home.

