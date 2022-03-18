Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on wage parity with Metro Vancouver workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on wage parity with Metro Vancouver workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

No end to 48-day transit strike in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region as talks break off

More than 80 members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike Jan. 29

Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on eventual wage parity.

Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle says in a statement that progress was being made during two days of negotiations before they ended late Thursday.

McGarrigle says talks broke off when the two private contractors bargaining on behalf of BC Transit rejected eventual wage parity with Metro Vancouver transit operators who make an average of $3 more per hour.

The Unifor statement says no future negotiating dates are scheduled.

More than 80 members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike Jan. 29, suspending BC Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

The union says two years of bargaining leading up to the strike failed to make headway on demands including job security, benefits, or the wage parity issue.

—The Canadian Press

BC Transit

Previous story
Youth hockey player with neck injury waits 42 minutes for ambulance in Penticton
Next story
Hollywood A-listers push for RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Jeremy LaBelle just wants a place to play basketball, an outdoor regulation court with a proper surface, so when school is out, the game can go on. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake teen petitioning for a public regulation basketball court

Students at Cariboo Adventist Academy in Williams Lake enjoy a chuckle together on Tuesday, March 8. (Josh Johnson photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Cariboo Adventist Academy sees surge in enrollment

The SAMS junior girls basketball team had a great season. Here Glory Gordon, front row left, Ayanna Parr, Kashlyn Mack, Jordan McKinnon,Mariah Hall, Morgan Boileau, Aaliyah Andy and assistant coach Sony Legault, back row from left, Annika Parr, Sky Squinas, Nevaeh Squinas and Coach Ryan Parr pose for a team photo the provincials in Langley, held March 2-5, 2022. (Photo submitted)
SAMS junior girls basketball team wins 12th at provs, puts Bella Coola on the map

Sandra Kelly Klassen of Deep Creek is fundraising for a shelter housing Ukrainian refugees on the outskirts of Prague in the Czech Republic. Her sister Colleen Kelly has lived in or near Prague since 1992. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo woman fundraising for Ukrainian refugee shelter near Prague