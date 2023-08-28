The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire remains at 1,830 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

No change to Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire burning near Keromeos

The fire remains at 1,830 hectares

The Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire north of Kereomeos remains at 1,830 hectares according to the most current update (Aug. 26) from the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire perimeter was observed from the air and remapped with no change to the overall size. It is still burning out of control, and fire activity increased on Sunday (Aug. 27) afternoon.

Over the weekend, crews conducted small hand ignitions to bring fire to guards and remove unburnt fuels while conditions were favorable.

Aviation bucketing and fixed-wing aircraft continue to support ground crews on the northeast and southeast of the fire.

As well, cattle scattered in and around the fire remain a concern, and ongoing liaison with the Cattleman’s Association representative continues.

Several properties remain on evacuation alert. They can be viewed on the Regional District Okanagan Similkimeen Emergency Operations Centre website.

READ MORE: Many amazing memories at Cathedral Lakes Lodge saved from Crater Creek fire

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023KeremeosOkanaganOsoyoosPentictonPrincetonSummerland

Previous story
Second wildfire discovered north of Harrison Hot Springs
Next story
Moscow helping cybercriminals operate with ‘near impunity’: federal report

Just Posted

Frances Supernault stands touching the billboard along Highway 97 next to Chief Will-Yum Gas Bar asking for information to help solve her brother Gerald Supernault’s murder, which occurred in 2008. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation family still seeking answers 15 years later

Wyatt Mason of Williams Lake takes part in the senior boys stake races. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)
Young rodeo action at the Little Britches Rodeo in 100 Mile House

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: Two-wheel drive bicycle for sandy Sahara