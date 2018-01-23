Nice sunrise greets morning commuters

As the amount of daylight inches longer each day, the Williams Lake area enjoys more sunrises and sunsets during commuting hours.

Environment Canada is reporting a 60 per cent chance of flurries and highs of -1C for the Williams Lake area Tuesday.

Winds are southeast at 30 kilometres an hour, gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour.

Drive BC is showing no major events for Highways 20 or 97, other than continued reports of compact snow with slushy sections along Highway 20 and slippery sections along areas on Highway 97.

People out earlier this morning were treated to a nice sunrise, something to expect as the daylight hours continue to increase.

Sunrise on Jan. 23 was at 8:01 a.m. and sunset is slated for 4:40 p.m, resulting in 8:38:45 hours of daylight.

Previous story
Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings
Next story
Crown seeks 4.5 years jail for B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion

Just Posted

Nice sunrise greets morning commuters

As the amount of daylight inches longer each day, the Williams Lake area enjoys more sunrises and sunsets during commuting hours.

UPDATE: Tsunami warning cancelled for coastal British Columbia

Warning issued following 7.9 earthquake off Kodiak, AK

Mary Poppins flies to Lake City Secondary stage Tuesday

‘Super-cali-fragil-istic-expi-ali-docious’ play acted by Sr. Drama Class

Williams Lake eyed for junior ‘A’ hockey expansion

The WSHL appears to have interest in establishing a junior ‘A’ expansion team in Williams Lake.

New chief for Alexis Creek First Nation

After serving 14 years on band council, Otis Guichon Sr. has been elected chief of his community west of Williams Lake.

Testing the Google Arts & Culture app

Going face to face with art

Man faces 48 charges in string of random Toronto shootings

The string of unprovoked shootings began Jan.9, say police

‘Shape of Water’ producer, Christopher Plummer among Canadian Oscar nominees

Guillermo del Toro film about merman romance earns 13 nominations

Canada, TPP agrees to revised deal without the United States

Canada and the remaining members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership have agreed to a revised trade agreement

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Rogers Media cuts ties with Vice Canada

Rogers Media and Vice Canada are ending their three-year-old partnership, pulling Viceland TV channel off the air

Evacuated Tofino and Ucluelet residents head home after Tsunami Warning cancelled

“We’re safe to go home.”

VIDEO: Fuel truck and train collide in B.C. causing massive fire

More emergency crews are still arriving on scene of a massive fire at the Port Coquitlam rail yard.

Back to work: U.S. government shutdown ends after Democrats relent

Short-term spending measure means both sides could see another shutdown stalemate in three weeks

Most Read