Nice sunrise greets morning commuters

As the amount of daylight inches longer each day, the Williams Lake area enjoys more sunrises and sunsets during commuting hours.

Environment Canada is reporting a 60 per cent chance of flurries and highs of -1C for the Williams Lake area Tuesday.

Winds are southeast at 30 kilometres an hour, gusting up to 50 kilometres an hour.

Drive BC is showing no major events for Highways 20 or 97, other than continued reports of compact snow with slushy sections along Highway 20 and slippery sections along areas on Highway 97.

People out earlier this morning were treated to a nice sunrise, something to expect as the daylight hours continue to increase.

Sunrise on Jan. 23 was at 8:01 a.m. and sunset is slated for 4:40 p.m, resulting in 8:38:45 hours of daylight.