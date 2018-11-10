Newly-elected CRD director recuperating in VGH

Area F director Conrad Turcotte was unable to attend for the official taking of oath by board members Thursday

Newly-elected Cariboo Regional District Area F director Conrad Turcotte was unable to take his oath of office Thursday as he is in Vancouver General Hospital recuperating from a stroke. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

A newly-elected Cariboo Regional District director from 150 Mile House is recuperating in Vancouver General Hospital after suffering a stroke the morning after he learned he had successfully won the seat.

Area F director Conrad Turcotte’s wife Debbie Turcotte spoke to the Tribune from the hospital Saturday and said her husband is awaiting a second surgery and then will hopefully be transferred to Kamloops for rehab.

“He did have a stroke that was moderate to severe,” Debbie said. “They had to take a blood clot out.”

Debbie seemed in good spirits and said Conrad speaks words and is trying to put sentences together.

“He knows who you are and understands what you are saying, but his right side does not work so he will need rehab.”

At about 10:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, Conrad learned he had won the seat for director and enjoyed sharing the news of his victory with 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan McCarthy.

Conrad has volunteered for the fire department for many years and been the training officer.

“He enjoyed his win overnight and was excited,” Debbie said. “Then the next morning he collapsed at 6:15 a.m. and we were rushed to Vancouver.”

She has been staying near the hospital in a hotel and said she has received lots of support from family and friends.

“We have been married 47 years and actually celebrated our anniversary here in the NICU in VGH,” she added, with a warm-sounding chuckle.

As she thinks about the next few months and what the future holds, Debbie said it will just be a “matter of time,” but already she is seeing that her husband is very determined to get better.

On Friday, Cariboo Regional District manager of communications Emily Epp noted in the CRD Board Highlights that Area F director Joan Sorley will remain in the Area F Director position for the meantime and when it is practical there will be a byelection.

Turcotte is a millwright and recently retired and started his own business. He was really looking forward to representing his area at the CRD board.

