Newly-elect Williams Lake city council to be sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1

A ceremony will be held at city hall

Williams Lake’s new mayor and council will be sworn in on Tuesday, Nov. 1 during a ceremony at city hall.

Mayor-elect Surinderpal Rathor, councillors-elect Sheila Boehm, Angie Delainey, Joan Flaspohler, Jazmyn Lyons, Michael Moses and Scott Nelson will begin their next four-year tears.

Boehm will be starting her second consecutive term and Nelson his third, although he has been mayor previously.

Rathor was also a councillor for 21 years and ran for mayor in 2014 and 2018 before winning the 2022 election.

Responding to Rathor’s request, Williams Lake First Nation will do a traditional drumming ceremony, there will bag pipes and provincial court judge Linda Thomas will perform the swearing in of the newly elected councillors.

After Rathor is presented with the Chain of Office he will thank outgoing members of council.

Council will then convene a regular meeting.

On the agenda are inaugural addresses from each member of council, followed by a summary report of the election, including the results.

Council will be asked to approve the meeting schedule for 2023, monthly designations for acting mayor, and appointments to various committees as assigned by Rathor.

Rathor will be the city’s representative on the Cariboo Regional District and has suggested Delainey be the alternate. He is recommending Boehm be appointed to the Northern Development Initiative Trust Regional Advisory Board as the city’s director with Moses as the city’s alternate director.

Nelson is being recommended to the be the city’s delegate to the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. with Flaspohler as the alternate.

Council will also be asked to proclaim Wrestling Day for Jan. 2, 2022 – something council does every deary pursuant to city policy.

There are also letters of congratulations that will be received from the Tsilhqot’in National Government, Ulkatcho First Nations Chief Lynda Price, MLAs Lorne Doerkson and Coralee Oakes.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is open to the public, although seating will be limited.

It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website.

