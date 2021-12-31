New year, more restrictions to combat variant of concern

A vaccine passport is required at the pool for those 12 and older

Huxley Miller, front left, Olivia Miller, Anika Wallin, Mica Wallin, Ninon Bachelet, a French exchange student staying with the Wallins, Nadia Wallin and Tala Leiva-Denby enjoy a reprieve from the extreme cold Tuesday, Dec. 28, with some water fun at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Aquatics Centre. New COVID-19 restrictions require complex staff to ask for proof of vaccination for those 12 and older.(Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Chilcotin residents are heading into the New Year with new COVID-19 restrictions as the latest variant of concern, Omicron, is being blamed for an increase in positive cases across the province.

At the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, anyone 12 years old and older wanting to go swimming is now required to show a COVID-19 vaccine passport and there is a 50 per cent capacity limit.

Province-wide, restrictions have closed gyms, fitness centres and dance studios until midnight Jan. 18, 2022, including at the complex where fitness classes and Gibraltar Room rentals are on hold.

The city said it hopes to reopen those closed areas on Jan. 19.

Additionally, sport tournaments, organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size are not permitted until Jan. 31, 2022.

Restaurants, cafés and pubs are once again restricted to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers between tables, while vaccination passports are still required to enter.

As COVID-19 activity increases across B.C., Interior Health released updated guidance for when to get a COVID-19 test.

It is not recommended if: You have no symptoms, even if you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive, you are fully vaccinated (two doses), experiencing mild symptoms and can manage your illness at home. Self-isolate for seven days. Notify your close contacts so they can self-monitor for symptoms.

A COVID-19 test is recommended if: You are experiencing one or more of the following symptoms: fever or chills; cough; loss of sense of smell or taste; or difficulty breathing, you have experienced one or more of the following symptoms for longer than 24 hours with no improvement: sore throat; loss of appetite; headache or body aches; extreme fatigue; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

Testing takes place in the white trailer in parking lot B of Cariboo Memorial Hospital, with booking available online.

Read More: Superintendent outlines delayed return-to-school plan in Cariboo Chilcotin

Read More: New COVID-19 health measures announced amid another record-breaking day in Canada

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWilliams Lake