New wildfire springs up north of Clinton

Fire is not a flare-up of blaze that started on Aug. 1 near 51 Mile Creek

Smoke from a wildfire north of Clinton, Aug. 5, 2020. BC Wildfire Service is reporting that it is a new fire, not a flare-up of one from Aug. 1. (Photo credit: Megan J. Francis)

Just days after successfully dealing with a fire northeast of Clinton, BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is dealing with another, separate wildfire north of the community.

According to Cariboo Fire Centre Fire Information Officer Jessica Mack, the new fire — reported on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 5 — is not a flare-up of the one that was reported seven kilometres northeast of Clinton on Aug. 1. That fire — C40806 — was across from the old airport in Big Bar Road, near 51 Mile Creek. It was successfully put out on Aug. 2.

The new fire is north of that location, and Mack says BCWS crews are responding to it. According to eyewitnesses, water bombers are at the site, tackling the blaze.

