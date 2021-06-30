BC Wildfire Service interactive map

New wildfire springs up east of Horsefly Wednesday, June 30

A new wildfire east of Horsefly at McKinley Lake early Wednesday afternoon is being responded to by the BC Wildfire Service.

The BCWS interactive map shows the fire is situated at the east end of McKinley Lake, listed at 4 hectares in size as of 3:30 p.m. June 30. The cause of the fire is listed as human caused.

McKinley Lake is located roughly 35 kilometres east of Horsefly.

Since the beginning of this week, 49 new wildfires have errupted in B.C. — 24 of those in the past two days — according to the BCWS.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

 


