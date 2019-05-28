New wildfire listed by Cariboo Fire Centre east of Williams Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a wildfire in the Mountain House Road area near Williams Lake.

The fire was listed Tuesday afternoon at 0.6 hectares in size, and is suspected to be person caused, but listed as under control. It is roughly 20 kilometres northeast Williams Lake, east of Pine Valley, and is the only active wildfire currently listed in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The Tribune has put in a call to the Cariboo Fire Centre for more information.

We’ll have more information once it is available.


sports@wltribune.com
New wildfire listed by Cariboo Fire Centre east of Williams Lake

