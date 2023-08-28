New wildfire in Chilcotin grows to 50 hectares

A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Million Dollar hill. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo) A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Siwash turnoff. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo) A wildfire at Siwash has grown to 50 hectares in size after starting Aug. 28. Photo taken at Stum Lake turnoff. (Melanie and Charles Johnny photo)

Airtankers could seen flying out of Williams Lake toward the Chilcotin Monday (Aug. 28) as the BC Wildfire Service responded swiftly to a new wildfire in the Chilcotin.

Discovered on Monday at 3:26 p.m., the fire is in an area known locally as Siwash or Gwetislh, just south of Chilko River.

There are two helicopters and six airtankers responding to this fire as well as wildfire crews.

As of Monday evening, the fire was estimated to be 50 hectares and is considered out of control.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from along Highway 20.

The area is an important location for gathering, with the 33rd Annual Tŝilhqot’in Nation Gathering just hosted in Gwetislh (Siwash) from August 22 -24.

