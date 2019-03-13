New vehicle stolen from Williams Lake car dealership Tuesday night

A 2019 Kia Sorento was taken from a local car dealership in Williams Lake Tuesday night. (Image courtesy of Kia)

Thieves made off with a brand new vehicle from a local dealership Tuesday night, March 12 in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff. Sgt. Del Byron said a grey/silver 2019 Kia Sorento SX was taken from Gustafson’s Kia located at 112 Broadway Avenue North.

Byron said a passerby discovered a broken window at the dealership at about 10:30 p.m. It is believed that the culprit broke the window to gain entry to the dealership, and then kicked in an office door to where keys were located.

If anyone has information regarding this theft they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP or Crimestoppers.

