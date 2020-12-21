A grand opening for a new caretaker’s house at Whispering Willows Campsite will be held in spring 2021. (Whispering Willows Campsite Facebook photo)

A grand opening for a new caretaker’s house at Whispering Willows Campsite will be held in spring 2021. (Whispering Willows Campsite Facebook photo)

New training program at Xat’sull to provide sawmilling, housebuilding skills

16-week program starting January

Participants in a new training program at Xat’sull (Soda Creek) will gain various skills while building a small caretaker’s home at the Whispering Willows Campsite north of Williams Lake.

“Aside from the potential for the development of a new business and jobs in the community, we’re optimistic that it will provide ten people from the local area with the knowledge and experience to begin a new and fulfilling career,” Craig Kennedy said in a release.

Kennedy is a forestry and safety consultant hired by Soda Creek Indian Band (SCIB), who has previously run a similar program at Tl’esqox (Toosey).

Read More: B.C. Indigenous communities receive funding for hands-on trades training

The program will run from Jan. 25 to May 21, 2021, and take on 10 Indigenous participants who will earn a wage and gain sawmilling, homebuilding, and house planning skills.

Read More: Trap training hoped to address overabundance of beavers near Williams Lake

It is being funded by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training and the Cariboo Chilcotin Aboriginal Training Employment Centre.

SCIB Chief Sheri Sellars said they are excited to have received funding to run the program, calling it an excellent opportunity for people of any age.

The new caretaker’s home at the campsite along Highway 97 will serve as a showpiece for a potential future business.

“We’re also hoping it will lead to the development of a new business in the community with the sawmill and the ability to build small homes in cooperation with our housing department,” Sellars said.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationsskilled trades

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Just Posted

Alexis Creek RCMP release details on the discovery of human remains off Highway 20 west of Williams Lake on Saturday, Dec. 19. (RCMP logo)
Human remains discovered west of Williams Lake believed to be missing man Randolph Quilt

Personal effects and clothing led investigators to believe that it was Quilt, said RCMP

A grand opening for a new caretaker’s house at Whispering Willows Campsite will be held in spring 2021. (Whispering Willows Campsite Facebook photo)
New training program at Xat’sull to provide sawmilling, housebuilding skills

16-week program starting January

Retired teacher and amateur astronomer invites everyone to try and view the sky on Monday, Dec. 21 just after sunset when Juniper and Saturn will align. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Jupiter and Saturn to align closest since Medieval times

The ‘great conjunction’ will take place Monday, Dec. 21 just after sunset

Both the lower lodge and upper lodge and Yeti Café at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort were open for customers Sunday, as everyone enjoyed the great conditions on the hill. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort offering great snow conditions for Christmas break

Many families were on the hill Sunday, Dec. 20

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its existing online education roster

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

In this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 photo made available by NASA, Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen after sunset from Shenandoah National Park in Luray, Va. The two planets are drawing closer to each other in the sky as they head towards a “great conjunction” on Monday, Dec. 21, where the two giant planets will appear a tenth of a degree apart. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, dubbed ‘Christmas Star,’ visible tonight

Stargazers typically gather in groups at observatories or with backyard telescopes for such events

Jaclyn Mountain says her mother, Cindy Mountain, seen in an undated handout photo, would be thrilled to see her Port Coquitlam, B.C., home decked out in Christmas lights for the first time in15 years. Cindy Mountain, of ‘Namgis First Nation in Alert Bay, B.C., died of COVID-19 in April at age 59. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Mountain Family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
The empty chair: Canadians face first Christmas without loved ones lost to COVID-19

Here are the stories of how Canadians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 are coping with Christmas grief

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) and Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
NHL, NHLPA reach deal for 56-game season starting Jan. 13

Deal comes as pandemic continues

(BC SPCA)
Three kittens found zipped in freezer bag abandoned at BC SPCA branch

Agency calls for donations which will be matched on Sunday

A syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Most Canadians optimistic about 2021 in light of COVID-19 vaccines: online poll

Another 10 per cent said news of the vaccines left them feeling somewhat pessimistic about the new year

Most Read