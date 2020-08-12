New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the next person to have his job must build a strong team in the Commons and for the next election campaign.

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition, as his replacement is set to be elected by the time MPs gather again later this month.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, he says he doesn’t regret his decision last winter to resign, and believes he gave the job his all.

Scheer says the party did make notable gains in the last election and it’s now up to his replacement to build on that growth.

Critical to that, he says, is finding a way for the party to resonate with voters in the country’s cities and suburbs.

Scheer says he does intend to remain the MP for his Regina riding and will serve in whatever capacity the new leader would like.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of Canada

