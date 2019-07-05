New Toop Road intersection will open Monday, July 8

As of Monday, July 8, the new Toop Road Intersection on Highway 97 in Williams Lake will be opened for traffic and pedestrians. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The new Toop Road intersection on Highway 97 in Williams Lake will be opening on Monday, July 8 and the Carson Drive intersection will be closed for construction.

Peterson Contracting said there will be appropriate signage posted for the detour, and the detour will also be posted up on the message boards at each end of the construction zone.

“We ask that the public watch their speed through the construction zone and be mindful of workers and flagger on the road,” said Naomi Peterson, safety liaison and site co-ordinator for the company.

As for the Williams Lake Indian Band Reserve-to-Lexington Project underway to four-lane around six kilometres of Highway 97, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transporation and Infrastructure confirmed Friday substantial completion of the project occurred prior to Canada Day weekend.

Some line markings are yet to be painted such as arrows and stop bars and those should be completed next week, weather permitting.

Minor work to the surfaces of both Mission and Valley Roads as well as some storm drainage work adjacent to the highway through the Williams Lake Indian Band area will be undertaken in the coming weeks.

“The ministry would like to thank the travelling public and the local communities of Lexington and the Williams Lake Indian Band for their patience and understanding during the course of the delivery of the project,” the ministry spokesperson noted.

On Friday MOTI posted an online survey for people to share their experiences with the province’s highways and services, to make travel better for everyone.

The ministry has launched its 2019 Customer Satisfaction Survey in an effort to gather feedback from people on transportation infrastructure and services.

The annual survey is in its 16th year and is open for comments until Sept. 3, 2019. While the survey is available online it will be offered in-person at some locations, including select rest areas, inland ferry terminals and public places along B.C. highways.

People filling out the survey are being asked to share what they think about the services of the ministry, including highway operations, rehabilitation and maintenance, transportation projects, DriveBC highway information, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, social media, inland ferries (ferries that sail on lakes and rivers), licensing of taxis, buses and limousines, permits for filming and hosting community events along highways, and applications to subdivide rural properties.

The survey also invites members of the public to share their experiences of how they were treated by employees, the response times to questions and concerns, and their general satisfaction levels with services.

Data collected will be analyzed to understand how the ministry is doing in specific service and geographic areas, and will help ministry staff make well-informed decisions moving forward to assist people throughout the province.

All data is confidential. To ensure their privacy, the survey asks respondents not to include identifiable personal information.

