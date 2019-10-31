(Black Press Media file photo)

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

British Columbians hoping to have ride-hailing for the holidays may be disappointed, as companies will now have to submit additional information before they can be approved.

In a Wednesday bulletin from the Passenger Transportation Board, the organization said it would be increasing transparency for applicants.

The new rules will allow those submitting application to review other applicants’ responses to original submissions, as well application package, and then provide comments to the board.

The application packages will be redacted before they are sent out, the board said, and given to the applicants for seven days to review.

Then, the packages will be sent to people who have made submissions to the board about the applications. They will have 14 days to review the packages and provide their final submissions. A copy of the final submissions will be sent to the applicants.

Submitters had asked for oral hearings, but those were denied by the board.

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

