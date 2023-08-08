Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

New radiology suite opens at Kelowna General Hospital

The suite cost $9.6 million and was purchased in part with a contribution from the KGH Foundation

A new interventional radiology (IR) suite at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) will benefit patients from across the interior region.

A news release from Interior Health says the suite offers minimally invasive procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions including:

  • Problems with blood vessels, such as blood clots;
  • Cancer care;
  • Inserting intravenous tubes deep into the body to deliver medicine;
  • Procedures to stop internal bleeding;
  • Supporting patients with kidney disease.

“Advancements in IR have significantly reduced risk, pain, recovery, and the use of general anesthesia, while also providing a less expensive option to surgery or other alternatives,” says Dr. Kevin Beckner, medical imaging director.

The IR suite cost $9.6 million and was purchased with contributions of $4.7 million from the KGH Foundation, $3.1 million from the province, and $1.8 million from the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District (CORHD).

“There are many good stories to share about how the community continues to support advancements at KGH and this is one of them,” said Allison Young, CEO, KGH Foundation.

CORHD vice-chair Gord Milsom says the IR suite is a significant leap forward in patient care at KGH.

“We know this suite will deliver high-quality medical services, helping prevent disease and improve quality of life for residents within our Central Okanagan community.

