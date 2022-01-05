A new federal-provincial program promises to help farmers’ markets deal with emergencies. (Black Press Media file photo)

A new federal-provincial program promises to help farmers’ markets deal with emergencies. (Black Press Media file photo)

New program promises to help B.C. farmers’ markets deal with emergencies, growing challenges

First-come, first-served program offers a total of $475,000 in funding

New funding from the provincial and federal governments promises to get farmers’ markets through emergencies.

Farmers’ markets can apply for up to $15,000 until Jan. 28 on a first-come, first-served basis or until available funding under the one-time program of $475,000 is used up.

Lana Popham, provincial minister of agriculture, food and fisheries, said in a release that the funding will help farmers’ markets stay open and operate during emergencies so British Columbians can access the foods on which they count. “Through the pandemic and extreme weather events the province has seen over the last year and a half, the importance of local food has never been greater,” she said. “Markets will be able to grow and welcome more vendors while keeping everyone healthy and safe.”

RELATED: Peninsula farmers markets ready to welcome back patrons

Marie-Claude Bibeau, federal minister of agriculture and agri-food, said this funding will help farmers in British Columbia bounce back in the coming years by making sure farmers’ markets can serve communities in need.

Farmers’ markets can use the funding for signs and merchandising, storage and transportation, as well as for power and operations costs. Eligible applicants include non-profit groups, co-operatives, for-profit corporations, local governments and First Nations operating farmers’ markets that primarily sell provincial food and beverage products. Farmers’ markets must have been operating for at least one year (established prior to November 2020) or operated in the summer 2021 season to be eligible.

Heather O’Hara, executive director for the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets, which is helping to deliver the reimbursement-based program, said the program represents a critical investment in the resiliency of local farmers’ markets, which have risen to the challenge and fed communities throughout COVID, forest fires and flooding.

“Community-based farmers’ markets across B.C. are a key anchor for local and regional food systems supporting thousands of local farm, food and artisanal businesses,” O’Hara said.

READ MORE: Saanich Peninsula tops carrot production in Canada in winter

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Farmers markets

Previous story
B.C. reports 3,798 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, more in hospital
Next story
Air Transat to deny boarding to passengers from Sunwing party flight to Mexico

Just Posted

Fox 1 could regularly be spotted near Petro Canada in downtown Quesnel and was recently trapped by Second Chance Wildlife Rescue. (Photo submitted)
Return to the wild: Sibling foxes to be released after venturing into downtown Quesnel

Environment Canada has issued another snowfall warning for Williams Lake and Quesnel. (Black Press file photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Williams Lake, Quesnel

George Jennex (left) and Len Butler, Conservation Inspector of the Thompson Cariboo Region (middle), show off Jennex’s Shurlock hitches in Williams Lake. The improved safety of the hitch will help reduce hitch decoupling and prevent theft on Conservation trucks in the Cariboo. (Monica Lamb-Yorski Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quesnel inventor’s hitches now being used by Cariboo BC Conservation officers

The city of Williams Lake is looking at doing some FireSmart work in the area between Westridge and the golf course. (City of Williams Lake agenda)
City to explore FireSmart plans for between Westridge and golf course