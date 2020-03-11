New pedestrian bridge garners Williams Lake a risk management award

Chief administrative officer said $5,000 will go toward camera system for the bridge

Williams Lake’s new pedestrian bridge linking Scout Island and the RC Cotton site has resulted in the City receiving a risk management award. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A new pedestrian bridge in Williams Lake has garnered the City a Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. (MIABC) risk management award.

Milo MacDonald, chief administrative officer for the City, said during the regular council meeting Tuesday, March 10 that he will be accepting the first place prize of $5,000 at the upcoming MIABC risk management conference taking place April 7 to 9 in Vancouver.

“The prize is actually for the camera system on the Scout Island Bridge,” MacDonald said. “At the soft opening we had Scout Island field naturalists stand by our side and they were so forward about the opening of the bridge because our staff had worked with them to come up with a solution they could live with on the camera.”

Installing the camera will ensure the Scout Island naturalists’ needs are met and MIABC thought it was an innovative way to deal with the pressures that exist in terms of the gate entrance on the other side of Scout Island, MacDonald explained.

“MIA is very supportive as is Scout Island and the Williams Lake Indian Band and it is a real win.”

Council recently chose the name Nekw7usem (Nek-woo-sum) for the bridge from three names proposed by the Williams Lake Indian Band.

Read more: Williams Lake city council chooses Nekw7usem for name of new pedestrian bridge

MacDonald is looking forward to attending the conference and said it will be a great opportunity as it deals solely with risk management.

“It will also be great to pick up an award,” he added.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake