Members of the “KGH Panther Team” (left to right): Angella Knight, Maxwell McLaughlin, Stephanie Chabot, Kendra Soukeroff, Dr. Amanda Wilmer, Dr. Melissa Caza. (Interior Health)

Members of the “KGH Panther Team” (left to right): Angella Knight, Maxwell McLaughlin, Stephanie Chabot, Kendra Soukeroff, Dr. Amanda Wilmer, Dr. Melissa Caza. (Interior Health)

New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

The new tech will help IH process more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests a day, up from 900

New technology at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) and Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) in Kamloops is helping Interior Health process COVID-19 tests much faster.

The new machine, the Panther Fusion System, is a combination of instruments and laboratory tools that increase the capacity of facilities to perform testing on COVID-19 samples.

With the new method available, Interior Health (IH) can now process over 1,600 samples a day, up from the previous 900 samples a day it was able to process.

IH said renovations had to take place at both KGH and RIH to make room for the Panther units.

“The KGH lab increased its size by 1,2000 square feet. A project that normally may have taken nine months was completed in nine weeks to allow for the Panther,” IH said in a statement.

RIH already had a first-generation Panther machine in place, so renovations had to be done in a tight space to accommodate a new machine as well as a biological safety cabinet — a ventilated workspace in which health-care workers can safely handle potentially dangerous materials. IH said the recent renovation came just after another renovation in the micro department last year.

“There was a big effort that went into increasing our capacity to test COVID-19 samples and making sure our communities stay safe,” Okanagan director of lab operations Hope Byrne said.

“It’s a credit to the dedication of the teams involved to provide this enhanced testing to patients in Interior Health.”

IH said it is now looking for medical lab technologists to help operate the new Panther machines.

READ: RCMP pay another visit to Kelowna church already fined for defying public health orders

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Water main break impacting customers in Williams Lake
Next story
Williams Lake Seniors Village has no active cases of COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Canim Lake as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

A 100 Mile House Minor Hockey Player practices his stickwork at a practice at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House Minor Hockey Association suspends activities

This move is effective immediately and comes due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in 100 Mile House

The Williams Lake Seniors Village is owned by Retirement Concepts. Angie Mindus photo
Williams Lake Seniors Village has no active cases of COVID-19

Staff noted in letter to families outbreak can be declared over by Jan. 23 if no new cases arise

A water main break near Hodgson Road has left some customers without water Monday, Jan. 11. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Water main break impacting customers in Williams Lake

City asking Westridge and golf course area residents to conserve water

Downed wires caused a power outage in the Bella Coola area Monday, Jan. 11. (BC Hydro image)
Update: Power restored for Bella Coola customers

More than 1,200 customers were without power Monday due to downed trees

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

B.C. housing starts were up 16 per cent in 2019, with lack of supply identified as a key element of B.C. urban home prices and rents that are among the highest in Canada. (Vernon Morning Star)
Speculation tax doesn’t slow B.C.’s hot housing market

$88 million raised mostly from foreign owners in 2019

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dwayne Buckle finished his 1,400 km “Hike for the Cure” on Sunday (Jan. 10) by walking down Highway 19 all the way to Carrot Park, and then jumping into the freezing cold Tsulquate ocean. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer

Dwayne Buckle completes 12-week march from Red Deer to Port Hardy

Children make their way up a closed Whistler Mountain to toboggan in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. The Whistler Blackcomb resort which is owned by Vail Resorts shut down operations Saturday due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis taking place worldwide. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. In a bid to control COVID-19, the federal government plans to make free vaccines available to everyone who lives in Canada over the course of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Number of Canadian who want COVID vaccine inches country towards herd immunity: poll

Poll shows growing acceptance of COVID vaccine since July

Members of the “KGH Panther Team” (left to right): Angella Knight, Maxwell McLaughlin, Stephanie Chabot, Kendra Soukeroff, Dr. Amanda Wilmer, Dr. Melissa Caza. (Interior Health)
New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

The new tech will help IH process more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests a day, up from 900

Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

Most Read