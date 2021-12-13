New owners, new vision for Quesnel Golf Club

The new owners are hoping to bring the course up to par

Joe Hart is one of the new owners of the Quesnel Golf Club. Other owners include Dennis England, and Kit and Gary Collins. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Some new faces are behind the Quesnel Golf Club on Blackwater Road.

Quesnel residents Joe Hart, Dennis England, and Kit and Gary Collins signed ownership papers for the 18-hole golf course on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“We’re community-minded business people that just got together and wanted to bring the course back to the community, so we’ve taken the plunge and bought the course,” Hart said.

“We’re hoping to make re-connections with local businesses and bring people back that we lost along the way and make it fun again.”

Hart lives near the Quesnel Golf Club and said he had noticed a considerable decline in conditions at the golf course over the years.

Now eyeing to bringing it up to par, the ownership group hopes to renovate the course house and hire someone to operate their kitchen for the new season.

Hart added they have some big future visions, including installing a roof over the driving course range so golfers can hit the ball even in the rain and being accessible in the winter for skiing and snowshoeing with their kitchen open for food and hot drinks.

Read More: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Quesnel drives into post-pandemic fundraising

“We have hopes and dreams, but you never know exactly how it’s going to work out, but I get a really good feeling just talking to people around town,” he said.

“What really amazed me is this is probably the worst kept secret I’ve ever been a part of because people were walking up to me for the last three weeks and said I heard you bought a golf course. We haven’t said a word, so it’s getting out.”

Kathy Gook is taking over as manager and director of golf. She was recently named by the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) as one of the top 50 teachers for 2022-2023.

Before moving to Kamloops, Gook had worked at the Quesnel Golf Club.

She said she was contacted by Hart, England and Collins and asked if she would be interested in returning.

“This is a great group, this ownership group,” Gook said.

“They give back so much to the community of Quesnel and they want to see the course thrive again and get people out there playing golf and enjoying the sport, and I’m super excited to be a part of this process.”

Gook also foresees a bright future ahead at the Quesnel Golf Club with more teaching programs for junior and beginner golfers on hand.

An open house to meet the new owners is scheduled to take place at 1800 Blackwater Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday, Dec. 19.

Read More: Quesnel golfer hits ace at Richbar Golf Course

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfQuesnel