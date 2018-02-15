Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain Expansion Project’s Westeridge loading dock is seen in Burnaby, B.C., on November 25, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

The National Energy Board has issued three more approvals for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion allowing construction to begin on a tunnel entrance in British Columbia.

The board says it’s granting relief for pre-construction conditions on Trans Mountain property at the Westridge Marine Terminal where the Burnaby Mountain tunnel portal will be located.

READ: B.C. business groups urge Horgan to back down on Kinder Morgan

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan has vowed that the route will never be approved because of the damage and disruption it would cause his city.

The construction is still subject to federal, provincial and municipal permits, but the board says allowing the work to begin now would avoid potential impacts on migratory birds that use the area later in the spring.

The board says that 56 per cent of the route has been approved so far, and construction hasn’t been authorized for the remainder of the line.

The pipeline, which would nearly triple oil-shipping capacity from Alberta to the West Coast, is also facing political and legal hurdles as environmentalists and B.C.’s New Democrat government fight against the project.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out
Next story
Federal Indigenous rights framework welcomed by political leaders

Just Posted

Developer pitches cattle for wildfire hazard reduction

Luigi Mandarino is hoping to use grazing cattle as a means to mitigate wildfire hazards in the Westridge area.

Museum hosts heritage enthusiasts

Museum holds informal luncheon for round table on dreams for community history

Second annual lakecity Bridal and Prom Extravaganza features over 30 vendors

One day event for those planning events, weddings and more Feb. 25

Williams Lake photographer captures life’s special moments

Carruthers’ work is featured in the Tribune’s recently published I Do wedding guide

Cold start to the day for Thursday, Feb. 15

Environment Canada is forecasting some fresh snow for Thursday evening and Friday

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Moose hide message to men keeps growing

Marchers pledge personal responsibility in domestic violence

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Most Read