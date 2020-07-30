New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village near Williams Lake

The Xat’sull Heritage Village is open and welcoming visitors this summer says Chief Sheri Sellars. (Soda Creek Indian Band photo)

An iconic lookout overlooking a First Nations heritage village at the base of the Fraser River north of Williams Lake is getting a makeover.

The lookout at Xat’sull Heritage Village is being restored by Soda Creek Indian Band (SCIB) community members Darren Russell, Dave Pop and Barry Beaulieu who will replace the deck boards and some of the logs.

“People come from a long way away to look down at the heritage village and the beautiful Fraser River from there,” said SCIB economic development and employment co-ordinator, Cheryl Chapman.

“It’s going to be sturdier and stronger than it is right now.”

It is anticipated the project will cost approximately $25,000 and take a week to complete. The Cariboo Regional District provided $5,000 in funding, with the remainder coming from community development funding through SCIB.

Chief Sheri Sellars noted the national award-winning site is welcoming visitors this summer and is taking every precaution necessary to keep the health of everyone safe.

Due to COVID-19, the site is currently only taking pre-booked tours.

“We’re looking also forward to 2021 when the village will be celebrating 25 of 10,000-plus years of history with the site having opened on June 1, 1996,” Sellars added.

