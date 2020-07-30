The Xat’sull Heritage Village is open and welcoming visitors this summer says Chief Sheri Sellars. (Soda Creek Indian Band photo)

New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village near Williams Lake

Xat’sull Heritage Village is open to pre-booked tours this summer

An iconic lookout overlooking a First Nations heritage village at the base of the Fraser River north of Williams Lake is getting a makeover.

The lookout at Xat’sull Heritage Village is being restored by Soda Creek Indian Band (SCIB) community members Darren Russell, Dave Pop and Barry Beaulieu who will replace the deck boards and some of the logs.

“People come from a long way away to look down at the heritage village and the beautiful Fraser River from there,” said SCIB economic development and employment co-ordinator, Cheryl Chapman.

“It’s going to be sturdier and stronger than it is right now.”

Read More: Elders and youth connect at Xat’sull Heritage Village near Williams Lake

It is anticipated the project will cost approximately $25,000 and take a week to complete. The Cariboo Regional District provided $5,000 in funding, with the remainder coming from community development funding through SCIB.

Chief Sheri Sellars noted the national award-winning site is welcoming visitors this summer and is taking every precaution necessary to keep the health of everyone safe.

Read More: B.C. First Nation hopes to offer new visitor experiences in 2021

Due to COVID-19, the site is currently only taking pre-booked tours.

“We’re looking also forward to 2021 when the village will be celebrating 25 of 10,000-plus years of history with the site having opened on June 1, 1996,” Sellars added.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous tourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

Just Posted

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

New lookout on the way for First Nations heritage village near Williams Lake

Xat’sull Heritage Village is open to pre-booked tours this summer

Performances in the Park ‘Listen Live’ sessions premiere in August

Four concerts featuring local artists will be available on Youtube

IH issues second drug alert for increased overdoses in Williams Lake area

Paramedics responded to 11 overdose calls so far in July, 10 in June, five in May

Non-fatal head-on collision between semi-trucks closes Highway 97

Traffic is down to one lane of alternating traffic due to this accident

B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

Much of the plan around returning to school will be up to individual school districts

Hellebuyck backstops Jets to 4-1 win over Canucks in NHL exhibition play

Vancouver will meet Minnesota Wild in play-in series

Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

‘This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time’

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

Darcy Doherty’s mom, Marie and, brother Daryl, met heart transplant recipient Carrie Jung in Feb

41 more COVID-19 cases in B.C., alert for Kelowna night club

No additional deaths as B.C. has 259 active virus cases

COVID-19: Cut sales tax, boost daycare, B.C. business group urges

Business Council of B.C. wants local government reform

Man, 20, dies after incident at lake near Whistler

RCMP say the man was rescued from Alta Lake but died in hospital

Good Samaritan recalls diving in to try to rescue young man who drowned at B.C. lake

Experienced spearfisher who dove into the water found and recovered the body of Manpreet Singh

Osoyoos hottest spot in Canada, summer sun sparks heat warnings across B.C. Interior

Environment Canada predicting some cities likely to reach 40 C this afternoon

Most Read