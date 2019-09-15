Lesley Allgrove and her team from OT Timber Frames are putting the finishing touches on the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new timber frame facade/grand entrance. Patrick Davies photo.

New grand entry for Williams Lake Regional Airport building nearing completion

Crews of OT Timber Frames’ workers have been hard at work this week on the project

Construction of a new wooden grand entry and facade for the Williams Lake Regional Airport building is almost complete.

A crew of woodworkers from OT Timber Frames were hard at work constructing the frame Saturday morning, despite overcast skies and drizzle, showing trademark lakecity skill and work ethic.

Supervisor and project manager Lesley Allgrove said this project started for her company back in June after OT Timber Frames applied for the contract along with several other local contractors. They were lucky enough to be chosen, she said, and they got right to work designing the new addition.

Read More: Williams Lake Airport lands $1.5 million ACAP grant for airfield lighting upgrade

“We just want to make sure everyone knows we’re doing the best we can and that most of us are local and we just want to do a really good job for Williams Lake,” Allgrove said.

When done, they’ll have constructed a completely roofed grand entry outside the airport building’s main entrance to allow for completely dry pick up and drop-offs during cold and wet Cariboo weather. It stretches out to include the roof of the airport, so as to avoid any lips where water could splash down on people below.

Everything that has been constructed thus far has been done over the last week, Allgrove said, with her team cutting, staining and assembling the wood at both the airport and their own mill. The roof is to be added on Sunday and will consist of spruce boards that will later have tin added atop that on Monday.

“We’re just so happy to be able to do this for Williams Lake and show them what we got,” Allgrove said.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

OT Timber Frames crew members work on the installation of the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new timber facade on Saturday, Sept. 14. Patrick Davies photo.

OT Timber Frames crew members work on the installation of the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new timber facade on Saturday, Sept. 14. Patrick Davies photo.

OT Timber Frames crew members work on the installation of the Williams Lake Regional Airport’s new timber facade on Saturday, Sept. 14. Patrick Davies photo.

Previous story
Jury makes five recommendations following coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death
Next story
Impact of summer’s flooding still rippling through Big Creek community

Just Posted

New grand entry for Williams Lake Regional Airport building nearing completion

Crews of OT Timber Frames’ workers have been hard at work this week on the project

Williams Lake’s Still North Design Co. strikes a chord with Canadian consumers

Founder Courtney Vreeman is thrilled with business’s success

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Impact of summer’s flooding still rippling through Big Creek community

In July the area saw historical levels in local creeks, flooding many ranches and some homes

Spirit of the west kept alive as WLSA hosts Cowboy Action Shoot

Lever action, revolvers and breech loaded weapons dominated the WLSA gun range

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Coming Home: B.C. fire chief and disaster dog return from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

The pair spent roughly one week on Great Abaco Island assisting in relief efforts

Newcomer Ferland lines up with sniper Pettersson as Vancouver Canucks camp opens

Ferland provides more depth and a scoring threat up front, Pettersson says

Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

Professor Paul Evans says he served on Cameron Ortis’s doctoral dissertation committee

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

‘A real shame’: B.C. MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

VIDEO: Seniors at B.C. assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living in Salmon Arm

Most Read