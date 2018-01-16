New funding opens for industry innovation

Northern Development Initiative Trust opened new funds, focused on areas impacted by the pine beetle

Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced two new funding programs to support innovation in forestry, as priority, but also mining, energy, agriculture and aquaculture.

Priority is on to projects in communities impacted by the mountain pine beetle epidemic, but it’s not exclusive to those, and other innovative projects would be considered.

The Northern Industries Innovation Fund is a restructured Forest Innovation Fund with up to $750,000 annually for innovative industry projects for privately-owned, northern, incorporated companies with less than 500 employees.

It “will provide rebate funding up to $50,000 to a maximum of 50 per cent of a project’s budget for small and medium enterprises deploying innovative technologies in industries such as mining, energy, agriculture, aquaculture and forestry,” said a recent press release.

The second fund, the strategic initiatives fund, is for municipalities and First Nations for projects that focus on long-term economic transformation and sustainability.

It has a $900,000 budget, with grant funding only limited by the annual funds allocated to the program, up to 80 per cent of a project’s value.

Again, the priority is on projects in areas impacted by the mountain pine beetle.

City eases new pool policy after community feedback

Parents of young children now allowed on deck of pool during swimming lessons at West Fraser Aquatic Centre

It’s expected to be a busy Saturday, Jan. 20 at Bull Mountain.

Williams Lake’s online budget feedback tool activated

The city of Williams Lake is increasing its community engagement on the budget process with a new interactive budget tool.

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 40 near Clinton for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Snow removal under budget for 2017

Williams Lake director of municipal services says the city’s snow removal budget for 2017 will be between $650,000 to $700,000.

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

ISPARC calls for bantam/midget players to register for selection camp in Kamloops

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Quesnel’s Parallel Sports Group not giving up hope despite another setback

