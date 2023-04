The fire is located along Mountain House Road

Firefighters are responding to a fire on Mountain House Road Saturday afternoon, April 29 near Wildwood. (Shyan Baker photo)

Members of the BC Wildfire Service are responding along with members of the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department to a new fire Saturday afternoon, April 29 near Wildwood.

Madison Dahl said the fire is about one hectare in size and is located just off Mountain House Road.

More to come

