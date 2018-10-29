Deana Conde Garza is the new executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District. Photo submitted

New executive director comes with fresh ideas, love of youth

Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District hire Deana Conde Garza

The Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District announced the hiring of a new executive director.

Deana Conde Garza will be taking on the position. She has been working with the BGCWL since Dec., 2017 first as operations coordinator, and then interim executive director.

Conde Garza, who is a mother with six grown children, said her goal has always been to work with youth and she’s excited to take on the challenge.

She moved to the area last winter with her husband, who is a large animal veterinarian from Mexico, to an 80-acre off-grid farm on Knife Creek Road.

“We wanted something quieter going into our future,” she said of the move from Alberta. “It’s a change of life for us. We’ve got a few pigs, and hope to get some cows next year.”

She said the farm and her new job has afforded her the perfect balance between her personal life and work life.

“The kids here make me feel at home. I love being around them, I truly do.”

Read More: Boys and Girls Club ready to delight with Tim Burton-themed haunted house

Conde Garza also loves the staff at BGCWL and has plans to move the non-profit organization forward in a positive direction.

“We’re looking to really grow the organization. Get more youth involved, attract more volunteers and offer some new and exciting programs that haven’t been delivered here before,” she said.

Angela Ammann made the announcement on behalf of the Board of Directors, noting the BGCWL has been undergoing staffing changes over the last few months and thanked the community for their continued support during the transition, and that of staff.

The BGCWL is a non-profit society which offers a place where youth can come and spend time in a safe, supportive environment.

