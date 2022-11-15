New digital subscription program at Williams Lake Tribune offers readers exclusive benefits

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department prepare to douse a suspicious truck fire in downtown Williams Lake Oct. 30. The area, which is frequented by the homeless, saw a fatal vehicle fire last year where the victim has yet to be identified, according to the BC Coroners Service. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Truth. Clarity. Community.

It’s what we do.

Since 1930, the Williams Lake Tribune has provided trusted news and informative content for locals to enjoy and stay up to date.

Today, it lands on more than 9,000 doorsteps every week and is viewed on 500,000 computer or mobile screens throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast and far beyond every month, bringing the most need-to-know local news to community members.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion or local sports, we pride ourselves in bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

Sparking dinnertime conversations.

Sparking action.

Sparking change and celebration.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all Williams Lake has been and all that it will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way. We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Williams Lake Tribune team has been here when it matters most, especially when the news gets tough, filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And now, the Williams Lake Tribune is entering into a new chapter. By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work here, in the community they serve.

“Local journalism is essential to the democratic process and a proven element of community social health. It’s also one of the foundations to building inclusive communities that allow differing viewpoints to be heard,” said Mary Kemmis, president of Black Press Media’s B.C. North division.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for readers to support their local community news media and ensure the stories that help build a better tomorrow are told today.”

Digital subscriptions offer the flexibility for each customer to hand-select a plan that fits their readership needs.

Added benefits include exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to our provincial news website Today in BC, as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

In addition to local content, you will also be able to enjoy reading breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to you by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members. Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

Most importantly, by subscribing, readers engage with and directly support the entire Williams Lake Tribune team.

“Living and working in the Cariboo Chilcotin, the Williams Lake Tribune team is so very proud to fulfil our commitments to the community by bringing you local content and supporting local businesses, organizations, charities and non-profits with their projects, dreams and goals,” Tribune publisher Kathy McLean said.

“As we enter into this bold new phase, we want to thank you personally for all of your steadfast support of local journalism. Today, more than ever, without you, our community – our of faithful readers in both the print and digital realms – this new phase would not be possible.”

See details about our subscription program here.