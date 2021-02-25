New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)

The number of new coronavirus cases has been dropping all week in the region.

Interior Health reports 24 new cases Thursday, Feb. 25. That follows 30 cases reported Wednesday, 43 on Tuesday and 67 reported on Monday from the weekend.

But Thursday’s numbers include the first death connected to the Kelowna General Hospital outbreak. KGH currently has six cases – five patients and one staff.

There is one outbreak in Vernon, with 67 cases – 39 residents and 28 staff – and 10 deaths.

In Merritt, the Florentine has two resident cases.

Kamloops has three outbreaks:

· Highridge/Singh House group home has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.

· Westsyde Care Residence group home has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

· Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

B.C.-wide there were 10 additional deaths and 395 new cases Thursday.

