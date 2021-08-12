New COVID cases top 500 again as hospitalizations rise by 40% in a week in B.C.

People walk past patrons inside a restaurant and on an outdoor patio at English Bay, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reported one death and 513 cases on Thursday (Aug. 12) as new infections topped 500 for the second consecutive day.

Of the new cases, 271 are in Interior Health, 108 are in Fraser Health, 92 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 29 are in Island Health and 13 are in Northern Health.

There are 81 people in hospital, up nine individuals from Wednesday and an increase of 40 per cent in the past week. Of those, 33 people are in ICU, up four individuals from yesterday and an increase of 57 per cent from one week ago.

While the province does not release vaccination status for the people who have tested positive, been hospitalized or died each day, B.C. Centre for Disease Control data shows that between June 24 and July 24, the majority of infections, hospitalizations and deaths were among the unvaccinated.

During that time period, there were 1,073 cases among the unvaccinated, 511 among the partially vaccinated and 99 among the fully vaccinated.

There were 109 hospitalizations among unvaccinated people compared to 17 among the partially vaccinated and 10 among the fully vaccinated.

In terms of deaths, there were 13 among the unvaccinated, four among the partially vaccinated and one among the fully vaccinated.

There are currently 3,834 active cases in B.C., of which 2,199 are in Interior Health, 750 are in Fraser Health, 539 are in Vancouver Coastal Health, 271 are in Island Health, 220 are in Island Health, 116 are in Northern Health and 10 are in people who normally reside outside of Canada. One person has died in the past day, pushing the total number of fatalities up to 1,779.

Vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up have ticked up to 82.3 per cent for first doses and to 71.6 per cent for second doses.

There are eight active outbreaks in long-term care: Holyrood Manor, Kin Village West Court, Evergreen Baptist Care Society (Fraser Health), Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health) and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

READ MORE: B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus