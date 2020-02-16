New coronavirus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death
— Macao: 10 cases
— Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death
— Singapore: 75 cases
— Thailand: 34
— South Korea: 29
— Malaysia: 22
— Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death
— Vietnam: 16 cases
— Germany: 16
— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China
— Australia: 14 cases
— France: 12 cases, 1 death
— United Kingdom: 9 cases
— United Arab Emirates: 8
— Canada: 8
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3 cases
— Italy: 3
— Russia: 2
— Spain: 2
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— Egypt: 1
The Associated Press
