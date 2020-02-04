This handout photo taken and released by Malaysia’s Ministry of Health shows a Malaysian national being directed onto a bus by health officials in protective suits as she arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, after being evacuated from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia’s Ministry of Health via AP)

New coronavirus has infected more than 20,600 globally

China has seen 425 deaths from the coronavirus

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 20,600 people globally.

The latest figures as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— China: 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 17 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Thailand: 25

— Singapore: 24

— Japan: 20

— South Korea: 16

— Germany: 12

— United States: 11

— Taiwan: 11

— Malaysia: 10

— Vietnam: 10

— Australia: 7

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 2 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The Associated Press

