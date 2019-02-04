(Black Press Media files)

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

The Coquihalla will soon be cleared of snow more quickly as a new maintenance contract comes into effect this summer.

Currently, the region is cared for by VSA Highway Maintenance, whose contract will run out on June 31.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge will take over the contract, which comes with “even higher standards” for snow clearing, according to the transportation ministry.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said Class A highways (including the Coquihalla) will need to be cleared to “bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer.”

The previous rules indicated 48 hours until roads had to be clear of snow.

The new contractor will also have to patrol all Class A highways every 90 minutes, instead of every four hours, during a winter storm.

READ MORE: Loose dog on Coquihalla Highway has been saved

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap
Next story
Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Just Posted

Extreme weather covers BC Ferries’ Nimpkish in sheet of ice as it sails

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Big Lake school bus not running Monday morning due to extreme cold

Extreme cold warning persists throughout Cariboo Chilcotin

Mayor Cobb eagerly awaiting meeting with Premier on power plant

Cobb cornered Hogan at the Natural Resource Conference in Prince George and told him they needed to meet

UPDATE: Community effort to help homeless senior and dog in extreme weather reunites family

“I’m brought to tears at their kindness and generosity.”

Williams Lake homeless shelter remains open day and night due to extreme cold

Those in need of a reprieve from the weather can find solace at the Cariboo Friendship Society

Patriots outlast Rams 13-3 to win Super Bowl

Brady, Belichick win sixth NFL title together

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

Police seized $40,000 and small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

Province putting B.C. Place naming rights back on market

Deal with Telus mysteriously died under B.C. Liberal government

B.C. tourism companies wait for effect of later Family Day weekend

NDP moved holiday to third Monday in February to match other provinces

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor Ramazan Gencay in Colombia

Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay had been in the country for seminars

‘Counselling to commit murder’ trial underway for Jamie Bacon

Proceedings for former Abbotsford man under sweeping publication bans

Most Read