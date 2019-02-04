New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Snow must be cleared within 24 hours, not 48 hours

The Coquihalla will soon be cleared of snow more quickly as a new maintenance contract comes into effect this summer.

Currently, the region is cared for by VSA Highway Maintenance, whose contract will run out on June 31.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge will take over the contract, which comes with “even higher standards” for snow clearing, according to the transportation ministry.

In a statement Monday, the ministry said Class A highways (including the Coquihalla) will need to be cleared to “bare pavement within 24 hours of a winter weather event ending at pavement temperatures of -9 C or warmer.”

The previous rules indicated 48 hours until roads had to be clear of snow.

The new contractor will also have to patrol all Class A highways every 90 minutes, instead of every four hours, during a winter storm.

