New chief for Alexis Creek First Nation

After serving 14 years on band council, Otis Guichon Sr. has been elected chief of his community west of Williams Lake.

It’s a case of third time’s a charm for Otis Guichon Sr., newly-elected chief of Alexis Creek First Nation.

“I ran for chief twice before and didn’t get elected, so I was surprised ti get voted in this time,” Guichon, 58, told the Tribune Monday. “I’m excited. I was on council for 14 years, serving seven terms.”

While everyone is wondering what his platform is, the Chief said he is waiting to develop that with the band council, which will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 24 for the first time since the election on Jan. 9.

Nicole Setah was also elected and will be joining the other members of council — Agnes Case, Rocky Guichon, Percy Guichon and Maryanne Boyd — on council for one more year of a two-year term.

“We have two year terms on our council as we are still under INAC,” Guichon said.

Other than attending residential school at St. Joseph’s Mission from Grade 3 to 9, Guichon has lived in his community most of his life.

After attending high school at Williams Lake Secondary, he left to start work in the forest industry where he as remained working throughout his years.

“I started at Eagle Timber Management out of Williams Lake and learned how to timber cruise,” he recalled. “I then worked for Jacobsen and Tolko Riverside and then went to work for Tsi Del Del Enterprises in our community in 1995 to train people.”

Read More: Tsi Del Del Enterprises Ltd. garners Aboriginal Business Award

He later became a consultant and worked on forestry contracts, he said.

When asked if he plans to lead the community differently than former Chief Ervin Charleyboy, Guichon said no, but he would like to create more work.

“There’s lots coming up in silviculture and rehabilitation because of the fires,” he explained.

Wildfires in 2017 did not come as closeas the ones in 2009 at Lava Canyon and 2010 at Bull Canyon, but the community was surrounded, Guichon said.

“There were west at Kleena Kleene, north at Chezacut and east toward Anaham, then there were the fires south near Nemiah.”

There are about 700 members in the nation and it fluctuates between 330 to 360 living at Redstone.

And with the one hour and 40 minute drive to Williams Lake, Guichon hopes work will be done to repave Highway 20 between Bull Canyon and Pyper Lake.

Design plans have gone through for a new health centre and a water treatment plant was commissioned in 2016.

Other than that, Guichon was in Vancouver last week meeting with his capital management team at Aborginal Affairs and Northern Development about a water system for the Michelle Garden housing area east of the graveyard at Redstone.

“The water is not drinkable there so we are trying to get that improved.”

Guichon and his wife, Dinah, have three daughters and two sons, and 12 grandchildren with another one on the way in February. They love to fish, camp and hunt, although they didn’t get to hunt last fall because of the fires.

Anticipating he will have busy term, Guichon is pleased to be chief at a time when the Tsilhqot’in National Government is negotiating with the provincial and federal governments regarding its Supreme Court Decision win in 2014.

“It is about time,” he said of the decision and the fact all eight judges reached a consensus. “It is good to be finally making headway protecting our territory.”

Read More: Tsi Del Del band member elected to school board

Previous story
UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River
Next story
Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Just Posted

New chief for Alexis Creek First Nation

After serving 14 years on band council, Otis Guichon Sr. has been elected chief of his community west of Williams Lake.

Enrolment numbers up at TRU Williams Lake

More domestic students are taking courses at the university in Williams Lake

Chilcotin receives large dump of snow

The snowstorm that fell in B.C. over the weekend also impacted areas in the Chilcotin

COS patrol issues charges to riders within mountain caribou habitat

A patrol by the COS resulted in the location of snowmobiles operating in protected caribou habitat.

Lebrun to take aim at provincial biathlon competition

Cadet Kaitlin Lebrun of Williams Lake shot her rifle and skied to a gold medal.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Brother of B.C. teen killed by stray bullet says the death left a void

Alfred Wong, 15, was gunned down in Vancouver while on his way home from dinner with his family

Movie filmed in Castlegar B.C. opens Friday

Hollow in the Land starring Dianna Agron will be playing in select cinemas.

Cougar window shops at Banff grocery store

An RCMP officer spots a cougar outside an Alberta grocery store

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

B.C. NDP set to restructure union bargaining

School trustees to regain control over employer group

Most Read