BC Wildfire Service map photo

New Cariboo wildfire ‘being held’

The fire is currently 11 hectares

A new fire was started in the Cariboo Thursday evening (July 26).

Currently 11 hectares in size, the fire, located near Narcosli West Road southwest of Kersley, is being held. There are 22 firefighters, two support personnel, two fire officers, heavy equipment, a water tender and a helicopter on site.

Jessica Mack, the Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre, says crews are focusing on creating a guard around the fire. She says the guard is almost complete, and the remaining areas without a guard are in steep terrain.

When the fire was first discovered, Mack says airtankers were deployed to prevent any additional growth while firefighters were still en route.

Mack adds that two other fires burning in the Cariboo, one near 130 Mile Lake and another near Knox Lake, were both extinguished yesterday, July 26.

For more wildfire updates, visit quesnelobserver.com or the BC Wildfire Service Interactive map.

