New Canada Post outlet opening next to Prosperity Ridge Liquor Store Williams Lake

A new Canada Post outlet for Williams Lake will open Monday, Aug. 22 at the Prosperity Ridge Shopping Centre next to the liquor store.

Aside from the main post office downtown, which is open Monday through Friday 8:30 to 5 p.m., the community has been without an additional outlet since the one at 7-Eleven closed in November 2021.

Business partners Twila Nelson and Mike Jacobson are opening the new postal outlet adjacent to the Prosperity Liquor Store which they took over from the previous owners of JAK’s Beer Wine and Spirits.

“We wanted to have a more foot traffic up there and we were kind of looking for an opportunity,” Nelson said. “We did not know what it was, but when Mike read 7-Eleven was closing its outlet we thought it would be a good thing to pursue.”

During a tour of the outlet Thursday, Jacobson said the space where the liquor store is was originally for three separate businesses.

He said the new postal outlet will have lots of parking, five times the amount of warehouse space in the back with a loading docks and a secured mail room.

“This gives us a chance to have five employees in this location.”

There is a front entrance to the outlet from outside and there is also a swing-gate entrance from the liquor store, which Jacobson said will be an added safety feature for employees in both locations.

It will be a full service postal outlet offering all retail postal services and products as well as carded item pick-up.

Hours are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

