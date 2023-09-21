Flooding in Cache Creek as seen May 3, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Scharfenberg)

New bridge part of Highway 97 restoration project plans at Cache Creek

Public invited to Cache Creek Crossing information session

Improvements to enhance safety and help prevent future flooding to Highway 97 in Cache Creek will be the focus of a public meeting next month.

The Ministry of Transportation is hosting public open house planned for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

The Highway 97 Cache Creek Crossing Restoration Project will include the installation of a bridge to replace the culvert under Highway 97 where it crosses Cache Creek. The bridge will be designed to handle peak river flows and debris, especially during the spring freshet. It will accommodate increases in peak water flows caused by climate change and will be built to ensure structural stability against erosion, noted the ministry in a news release issued Thursday, Sept. 21.

The information session will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Cache Creek Community Hall, 1270 Stage Rd.

Ministry of Transportation staff will provide an overview of the proposed bridge design and be available to answer questions about the project.

