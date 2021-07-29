New alert issued for Flat Lake West

Fifteen parcels placed under evacuation alert by CRD due to nearby Flat Lake fire

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon for 15 parcels in the Flat Lake West area.

Property owners in the area of Gustafsen Dog Creek Forestry Service Road and Upper Dog Creek Road are advised to prepare to evacuate should the need arise.

The latest alert follows an alert issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Wednesday evening for 161 properties in the Big Bar-Meadow Lake area.

The Flat Lake fire is most recently measured at 39,584 hectares, with increased fire behaviour expected this week due to higher temperatures.



