Melynda Neufeld hoping to build on Kemp’s legacy with CRD seat

Melynda Neufeld one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Melynda Neufeld is one of two candidates running for the position of Area E director during the upcoming Cariboo Regional District byelection scheduled for April 7.

Neufeld has lived in the Cariboo Chilcotin for 45 years, all of that time spent in Area E. She’s currently the alternate director for Area E, where she has sat as an alternate for seven years, and has taken a larger role following the death of her father, director Byron Kemp, on Jan. 15.

She says she took on the position when Kemp fell sick in the fall.

Neufeld said the former teacher and principal has left big shoes to fill.

“His professional career was as a school teacher, a principal, and that’s all he did was teach, so he taught me a lot, but filling his shoes is still really hard.”

Read more: Angie Delainey offers fresh outlook for CRD seat

It’s bittersweet running for the position of director, she said.

“He’s left a pretty big legacy in town as far as the school district, rugby club and CRD. If one of us can continue on with his dreams, that would be great,” she said.

“I’ve grown up with it, he’s been there since 1999 and he’s always been a proud supporter of the Cariboo Regional District so he’s always pushed me.”

Neufeld grew up at Chimney Lake, and said her knowledge of the area and what the needs of the people are would serve her well as a director.

Neufeld currently lives in the Esler area, but her work with her father, and her deep knowledge of Area E have set her up well for the position of director, she believes.

Right now, Neufeld said she is focused on wildfire prevention for the area, and hopes to continue working with Community Forests and building fire breaks, and continuing alliances with the First Nation communities of Esketemc and Stswecem’c Xgat’tem to build on their fire department training and skills.

If elected, she also hopes to implement another transfer station in the Esler Subdivision area, to help control garbage being dumped in the back areas near Dog Creek Road and the SPCA.

In honour of Kemp, she wants to help carry out his wish to complete the road from the Esler Ball Fields to Highway 20.

Her experience on the CRD is an asset she says, adding that while it took her a while to figure things out, she’s gotten more involved.

“It’s about knowing your community, knowing the area and knowing the politics of it.”

Outside her work with the CRD, where she also serves as chair for the Central Cariboo Rural Directors Caucus, Neufeld is a grandmother to two girls, and is a director on the BC Barrel Racing Association. She’s also on the executive helping bring the Stampede Warm Up Barrel Race and Afterburn to Williams Lake this June and enjoys barrel racing in her free time.

Previous story
Angie Delainey offers fresh outlook for CRD seat
Next story
VIDEO: Community saddened by news of David Jeff’s death

Just Posted

VIDEO: Community saddened by news of David Jeff’s death

Vulnerable wildfire evacuee’s body discovered in Kamloops pulp mill settling pond

Angie Delainey offers fresh outlook for CRD seat

Angie Delainey one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Melynda Neufeld hoping to build on Kemp’s legacy with CRD seat

Melynda Neufeld one of two running for Area E director in byelection

Body of Williams Lake evacuee found in Kamloops settling pond

Body found at Domtar mill site has been identified.

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

More than 50,000 starlings euthanized in the Okanagan last year

An Okanagan program was designed 15 years ago to control the invasive species of starlings

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

BCHL Today: Can Surrey Eagle offence crack Prince George D?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

B.C. Ferries independent status isn’t changing

Ferry users want affordable service, not governance change, Claire Trevena says

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Feds support Canada’s bid for 2026 World Cup

Canada, Mexico and the U.S. are up against Morocco to host the men’s soccer showcase

B.C. receives federal funding to remove abandoned vessels

At least 21 vessels are slated to be removed from a number of harbours including in Ladysmith, Vancouver and Victoria

Skier dies at ski resort in East Kootenay

Calgary resident hits tree while skiing with family; airlifted to hospital

Most Read