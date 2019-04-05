Nesika PAC hosting ‘My Life Online’ presentation for parents, April 8

The free session will feature material being shared by My Life Online facilitator at some of the district’s schools

Students in several local schools will receive tips about online safety at the hands of a facilitator who will be in Williams Lake on Monday and Tuesday.

My Life Online facilitator Wendy Russell will be in the lakecity on Monday and Tuesday.

Sara Gayowski co-chairs the Nesika Elementary School Parent Advisory Council and said the PAC is hosting a free session for all parents on Monday, April 8, at Nesika so they can hear the same message as the students.

Best known as the face and creative producer of HGTV’s She’s Crafty, multi-nominated TV host and award-winning producer Russell’s other credits include event speaker, writer, actor, DIY expert, decorator, professional organizer and home stager.

With over 20 years in the film and television industry, Russell most recently worked as the Décor Producer and On-Air DIY Expert on CTV’s The Marilyn Denis Show.

Russell has also written for Canadian Living Magazine, The Globe and Mail and Homes and Living Magazine.

As a presenter for My Life Online, she is pursuing her lifelong dream to speak at schools and inspire kids to make this world a better place for themselves and others.

Gayowski said the program is geared to students in Grades 4 to 7 and in middle school with a message if they are on social media, they need to be safe, kind and smart.

“They will be encouraged to think about the future, because whatever they put online will be there forever. It is presented in a positive way and encourages the students to build a positive online presence,” Gayowski said.

Gayowski credited her co-chair Jill Boucher for wanting to bring the program to Williams Lake.

“Jill brought it to our PAC and contacted the other schools to see if they were interested in having her make presentations. Then the District PAC offered to pay for 20 per cent of the schools visits, plus the extra presentation for the parents,” she added.

The parents session on Monday, April 8 will run from 6 to 7 p.m. at Nesika, 1180 Moon Avenue.

There will also be a live question and answer portion with the founders of My Life Online through Skype.

