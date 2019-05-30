Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Talks continued through the night between British Columbia’s longshore workers’ union and the association representing port employers.

A federal mediator imposed a news blackout as the latest round of negotiations got underway Wednesday, less than 24 hours before lockout notice issued by the B.C. Maritime Employers Association was due to take effect.

The 6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out as early as 8 a.m. Thursday at all B.C. port operations except cruise ship or grain terminals.

Union president Rob Ashton has said his members are committed to keeping ships and cargo moving, and will continue to negotiate as long as the employer remains at the table.

Jeff Scott, chairman of the employers association, said Tuesday that the decision to issue a lockout notice was not easy but an overtime ban imposed by the union on Monday at two Vancouver terminals had made operations inefficient.

If a lockout occurs, Scott says the potential widespread financial impact amounts to about $5 billion a day across Canada.

READ MORE: Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

READ MORE: 7000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify new NAFTA
Next story
Trump lashes special counsel after he says no exoneration

Just Posted

Green flag about to drop on 2019 Thunder Mountain Speedway race season

For this Saturday, June 1, Westwick has issued what he’s calling a “champions challenge”

PSO and SD27 looking to modify suspensions related to drug use

‘Greater degrees of enforcement will not eradicate the problem’

Arts on the Fly brings Naomi Shore to the Arts Centre

Shore is one-half of the two-woman group Twin Peaks and this is her first solo album

CRD to beef up crisis communications with new plan

One of the recommendations from the Cariboo 2017 Wildfire Report was to create the plan

Destination BC dispersing $4 million for collaborative tourism marketing initiatives

Activities such as golf, wine touring, backcountry lodges, camping and more will receive funding through this program

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Most Read